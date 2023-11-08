Taylor Sheridan’s ‘6666’: Everything To Know About Season 1

Never fear, this is not some kind of Sheridan-Halloween series, although I suspect that would draw some crowds, too. What do we know about 6666 — which follows on the heels 1883 and 1923 — so far?

Yellowstone Season 5’s final episodes still dejectedly sit far away on the horizon, but Taylor Sheridan fans can currently enjoy the recently launched Lawmen: Bass Reeves , which stars David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland, Lauren E. Banks, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dennis Quaid. This is only the latest of Sheridan’s seemingly endless fount of TV shows that viewers can currently find on streaming services. As well, Sheridan has several series in development, and that happens to include multiple Yellowstone offshoots, including 2024 and the slightly foreboding-sounding 6666.

Plot

6666 takes its title from the real-life 6666 Ranch that Sheridan recently purchased (with the help of investors who must also have the Yellowstone fever) near Guthrie, Texas. Also called the “Four Sixes,” the ranch covers an area the size of two Chicagos, which means a whole lot of filming can and will go down there.

Already, 1883 has filmed scenes at the Four Sixes, and Sheridan also likely hosts some of his lucrative cowboy camps there, too. He’s living and breathing the life there and writing nearly all Yellowstone-related scripts these days, so he will surely be pouring his own on-site inspirations and experiences into what materializes onscreen.

The series is expected to follow the lives of the residing fictional cowboys, and as with the flagship series, viewers can hope for plenty of soap operatics. As well, the 6666 Ranch received a prominent showcase on a Yellowstone Season 5 episode, in which Beth Dutton felt inspired “to start selling Yellowstone-branded beef” because of that 6666 magic.

Does 6666 have a synopsis yet? Oh yes:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

Cast

Sheridan had no problem recruiting some impressive A-listers for his other Yellowstone spinoffs. That includes 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton, along with 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Ideally, he will bring that kind of casting game to 6666, although word on the frontier is that Matthew McConaughey could be a 2024 guy.

That doesn’t preclude McConaughey appearing on 6666 as well, but as far as official stars go, there’s been no confirmation on rumors that Yellowstone‘s Ryan Bingham and Jefferson White will be picking up their Yellowstone ranch hand roles for this series, too.

Still, White as Jimmy would make a lot of sense, wouldn’t it?