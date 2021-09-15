If the TCAs are any indication, Ted Lasso is going to have an Emmys night to “Believe” in.

The Apple TV+ series won three awards at the 2021 TCA Awards: Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and Program of the Year, beating Bridgerton, Hacks, I May Destroy for You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit (which feels like it was on seven years ago), The Underground Railroad, and WandaVision. The awards are selected by the Television Critics Association, an organization composed of 200 TV critics and journalists across the United States and Canada. I am not a member, otherwise this clip of a drunk Ewok doing the moonwalk before humping Al Roker’s leg would have won for an unprecedented 12th year in a row.

Other big winners include Jean Smart (it’s her summer and her fall; she can have the whole dang year) and I May Destroy You. The Golden Girls also received the Heritage Award, joining previous winners The Simpsons, Cheers, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Here’s the full list:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I MAY DESTROY YOU,” HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“HACKS,” HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS” (FX/FX On Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “COUPLES THERAPY” (Showtime), “DEAF U” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER” (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “MARE OF EASTTOWN” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Program of the Year: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: “THE GOLDEN GIRLS” (NBC)

Ted Lasso received 20 nominations for the 2021 Emmys (it’s already won three), while Smart and Michaela Coel are up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively.

The ceremony airs this Sunday, September 19.