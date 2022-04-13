Peacock recently took a long, hard look at the world and decided that, after all the ups and downs (but mostly downs) of the last two years, the world really needs a TV show based on a decade-old franchise featuring a cursing bear. And they set out to do just that!

A Ted TV show has been in the works for about a year, and now it seems like it’s actually happening. Creator and voice of the titular teddy bear Seth MacFarlane has now signed on to the show, which he will executive produce and direct. Giorgia Whigham (from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (from NBC’s Parenthood), and Scott Grimes have all signed on as cast members for the series, Variety reports.

Also joining the series are Modern Family executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walse, who will serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers alongside MacFarlane.

The first Ted movie was released in 2012 starring Mark Wahlberg as a man who grew up with a talking teddy bear that became his best and only friend. The second film, Ted 2, goes a lot more in-depth, as Ted gets married (really) and fights to have human rights. MacFarlane hinted at the return of the fast-talking bear last year on his Instagram: