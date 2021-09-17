Between The Simpsons, Family Guy, South Park, BoJack Horseman, and beyond, adult cartoons are hardly lacking in A-list voice talent. But Ten Year Old Tom, HBO Max’s new animated series for grown-ups, will be giving those shows a run for their crudely drawn money when it premieres on September 30.

The dark comedy is the brainchild of Steve Dildarian, who is best known as the creator of The Life & Times of Tim (2008-2012), which featured Nick Kroll. The new series, which will run for 10 episodes, has already attracted a seriously impressive lineup of voice talent, including Gillian Jacobs, Natasha Lyonne, Mark Proksch (a.k.a. What We Do in the Shadows’ Colin Robinson), Tim Robinson (no relation to Colin), David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, and John Malkovich.

According to the official synopsis:

Ten Year Old Tom follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner—from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom—it’s downright impossible. While the adults in Tom’s life certainly mean well, they just can’t manage to lead by example.

“I wanted to write a show about a kid who’s trying to make sense of the world around him, but to do it in a way that doesn’t pull punches,” Dildarian said in a press release, adding that, “HBO Max is the perfect home for a show like that, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

You can watch the trailer above.