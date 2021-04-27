Recently, HBO Max revealed a quick teaser for original comedy series That Damn Michael Che, and that title tells us (with absolutely no subtlety, which I appreciate) which SNL star will be front and center. However, several other SNL stars from today and yesteryear are right beside him, and that includes Colin Quinn, who previously admitted that he wasn’t the best fit for Weekend Update, but he seems to be a good fit for a priest who’s gearing himself up to hear all of Michael Che’s sins.

Are these comedic sins (recently, he did tell a controversial joke about Israel’s vaccine rollout), or sins in general? We’ll have to wait to find out the answer to that question, but elsewhere in this trailer, we learn that the six-episode season won’t shy away from tackling the all-too-timely issue of policing, and the series promises appearances from Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Ellen Cleghorne, and Colin Jost. Also expect to see Billy Porter, Method Man, Omari Hardwick, and Geoffrey Owens as part of the seemingly endless lineup. From the synopsis:

This groundbreaking new original comedy series uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from Michael’s perspective.

HBO Max’s That Damn Michael Che will debut on May 6.