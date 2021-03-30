The Mandalorian is currently the only original scripted Star Wars series on Disney+, but over the next couple of years, at least 10 more titles will debut on the streaming service, including The Bad Batch. A spin-off of The Clone Wars (which ended last year), the animated series follows an “elite and experimental” group of clones known as Clone Force 99, or the Bad Batch. There’s Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, and Crosshair, who “use their unique talents and specialized physiology to execute extraordinary solutions on the battlefield.” Other familiar Star Wars characters in the action-heavy series include Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen on The Mandalorian), Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker in Rogue One), and Admiral Tarkin, hopefully complete with CGI stink lines.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres on Tuesday, May 4 (a.k.a. Star Wars Day), with a special 70-minute episode, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.