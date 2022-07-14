FX Says ‘Yes, Chef’ To Another Season Of Breakout Hit ‘The Bear’

The Bear is the breakout television show of the summer. It’s got a killer dad rock soundtrack, turned “yes, chef” into a catchphrase, and inspired people to share their deepest, darkest secret (the time they hooked up with restaurant line cooks, not all of whom are as handsome as Jeremy Allen White, presumably). Unsurprisingly, The Bear has been renewed by FX for another eight-episode season.

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President, said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-Showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season two.”

Storer and Calo added, “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.” They celebrated the renewal not with a bottle of champagne, but by splitting an Italian beef sandwich (I assume).

Will Carmy f*ck in season two? We’ll find out next year.