It hasn’t even been a week since season two of The Boys wrapped up its head-exploding run, but Eric Kripke is already getting fans of the show pumped for what’s to come in season three. The showrunner tweeted a screenshot of the next season premiere, which is ominously titled “Payback.” Kripke also revealed that filming will start in Early 2021, so hopefully we won’t be waiting too long for more episodes of Butcher and The Boys.

You can see Kripke’s tweet below:

Considering Butcher separated Homelander from his son with the help of Queen Maeve and Starlight, along with throwing a significant wrench in Vought’s plan to sell large swaths of the supe-making serum “Compound V” to the government, it makes perfect sense that revenge would be on the menu. However, fans of the comic know that Payback is also the name of the very first Supes team that predates The Seven, and Kripke has confirmed that at least one member of the old timey group is arriving in the next season: Jensen Ackle’s Soldier Boy. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“One of the reasons that we’re getting into Soldier Boy [in season 3] and that team, Payback, is we’re interested in exploring a little bit of how we got here,” Kripke said. “Through the history of the supes, we can tell a little bit about the history of America and how we ended up in the current fraught position that we’re in. Soldier Boy gives us an opportunity to do that.”

Just like Aya Cash’s Stormfront (who is still stumping around out there) held up a mirror to social media, and the recent resurgence of Nazi rhetoric in American politics, Kripke plans to use Payback to satirize ideas like “Make America Great Again,” which shouldn’t be divisive at all.

