The Boys will eventually return for a third season, although one would be well advised to not ask when it will happen, at least not on Twitter, under penalty of threatened delay. As far as details go, we know that the “Herogasm” episode (which is exactly what it sounds like) will feature prominently, and Jensen Ackles got jacked to play Soldier Boy. Further, we’re now receiving a form of propaganda straight from Vought International, which is the very factory that’s churning out all of those camera-friendly Supes.

Amazon Prime released the first glimpse of a new video series that’s titled, Seven on 7 on VNN [Vought News Network]. These will be full-fledged episodes that feature seven new stories (as well as a commercial) per episode, all aimed to bridge that gap between seasons. As one can see above (and below), Cameron Coleman and his “honesty” vibes would fit right in at a certain cable news network (no bowtie, though).

Showrunner Eric Kripke had a little too much fun with this statement:

“Since the very start of THE BOYS, we’ve seen Vought’s propaganda arm — I mean, news channel — VNN. We’ll be digging deeper into those fair and balanced patriots next season, so as a teaser, we’re introducing ‘Seven on 7’ with VNN’s biggest star Cameron Coleman. The episodes are in world canon, serving up brand new information that bridges the story gap between Seasons 2 and 3. So enjoy the hot takes and catheter commercials, just like your parents do!”

Oh boy. John Oliver would have fun with those commercials, among other things, and the “fair and balanced” description sure isn’t subtle. However, Amazon’s putting it out there that the @VoughtINTL social media channels won’t break the fourth wall and will slide right into The Boys world, even if it reminds us far too much of real life.

Stay tuned for more VNN, and maybe we’ll get a Season 3 release date someday, too.