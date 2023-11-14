(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent The Chi episode will be found below.)
The Chi kicked off its sixth season to return to the story of friends, family, and even enemies who live in Chicago’s South Side. The show is centered around the lives of young kids Keisha, Emmett, Kevin, Jake, Jemma, and Papa as well as others who play key roles in their lives. Season six starts with Kevin finding new love, Emmett making a deal with Douda, Victor winning the race for city council, and Douda continuing to wreak havoc on the city. Ahead of the completion of season six, many fans have questions about a potential season seven for The Chi.
Will The Chi Have A Season 7?
There hasn’t been word from Showtime about a potential season seven for The Chi. Furthermore, there hasn’t been word on a start date for the second half of season six. Earlier this year, Showtime announced that the sixth season of The Chi would be an “expanded season” with 16 episodes split into two halves. The first eight episodes were already released, but the remaining have yet to be filmed as production was paused due to the writers and actors strikes. With both over, we can expect season six to resume sooner rather than later.
New episodes of ‘The Chi’ will soon be available through the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan on Fridays at 3am EST/ 12 pm PST. Weekly episodes will also air Sundays on Showtime at 9pm EST/PST.