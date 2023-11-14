Will ‘The Chi’ Have A Season 7?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent The Chi episode will be found below.)

The Chi kicked off its sixth season to return to the story of friends, family, and even enemies who live in Chicago’s South Side. The show is centered around the lives of young kids Keisha, Emmett, Kevin, Jake, Jemma, and Papa as well as others who play key roles in their lives. Season six starts with Kevin finding new love, Emmett making a deal with Douda, Victor winning the race for city council, and Douda continuing to wreak havoc on the city. Ahead of the completion of season six, many fans have questions about a potential season seven for The Chi.