The Chi returned for season six at the beginning of August. The new season was set to be an “expanded” season with a total of 16 episodes split into two halves. The first eight episodes premiered on a weekly basis and concluded with the departure of Kevin , played by Alex R. Hibbert. Kevin was one of the main characters on The Chi and had been on the show since its start. It turns out that Kevin’s departure would be permanent as Hibbert also said goodbye to his fellow actors and fans of the show, but what was the reason behind his departure?

Why Did Kevin Leave The Chi?

Hibbert shared a lengthy Instagram post that waved goodbye to The Chi once and for all. Though a clear explanation for his departure was not given, he did hint at what was next for him in the future. In the post, he wrote that he would “carry” the “lessons” he learned on the series “with me as I move on to new projects.” Those new projects include upcoming roles in the movies Story Ave and Good Burger 2 which will be released on September 29 and November 22, respectively.

You can read Hibbert’s full message from his Instagram post below.

Dear fans and viewers, It brought tears to my eyes just writing this. As some of you may already know, today marks my departure from THE CHI. This show has been such an important part of my life and I’m forever grateful to the people that watched me grow up on camera in front of your eyes for several years. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my castmates, crew members, and all of you who have supported me and throughout this incredible journey. Working on this show has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for all the opportunities it has brought me. I have learned so much from my time here, and I will carry those lessons with me as I move on to new projects. To the fans who have followed me and my character’s journey, your unwavering support and love have been the driving force behind my work. I am humbled and honored to have been able to bring this character to life and share [Kevin’s] story with you. While I may be leaving this show, I am excited about what the future holds. I look forward to continuing to create meaningful and impactful work that resonates with audiences around the world. Once again, thank you for everything. I will miss this show and most importantly I’m going to miss Kevin, but I will cherish the memories and experiences forever. Sincerely, Alex R. Hibbert

