It’s been a little over a month since the last episode of The Chi aired. The show is currently in its sixth season and big things are going on amongst its beloved characters. Kevin recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue a video game career. Papa is recovering from the death of his father and Jake is preparing to move into his own apartment. There’s so much more in store for The Chi in its sixth season, but is the season over? Will there be any more episodes of The Chi in season six?

Is The Chi Season 6 Over?

Thankfully, the answer to the above question is no. Before the start of the season, it was announced that the show’s sixth season would be an “expanded season” with 16 episodes split into two halves. The most recent episode in The Chi season six was episode eight which aired on September 24, thus completing the first half of the season. There are still plans to complete the second half, but when it will premiere remains unknown.

Deadline previously reported that the first half of season six was written and filmed before the writer’s and actor’s strike began. There is a chance that the scripts for the second half are complete, but not much if anything has been filmed as production for the season stopped on May 15 in solidarity with the writer’s strike. With that being said, it may be some time before the show returns to complete The Chi.

New episodes of ‘The Chi’ will soon be available through the Paramount Plus With Showtime plan on Fridays at 3am EST/ 12 pm PST. Weekly episodes will also air Sundays on Showtime at 9pm EST/PST.