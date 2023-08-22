While fans are still eagerly awaiting any news on Stranger Things‘ final season, there is a new preteen with telekinetic powers who is taking Netflix by storm.

The Chosen One is the latest series to bring supernatural vibes to a group of coming-of-age teens, though this time it takes place in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and centers on a young boy named Jodie who seems to harness the same powers as Jesus Christ himself. The kid can walk on water, heal the wounded, and even bring back the dead. All before heading to high school to confront the bullies!

The series is quickly gaining popularity worldwide and sits atop the Netflix Top 10 TV (non-English) after debuting just last week, so here’s everything you need to know.