‘The Conners’ Is Continuing A Spooky Tradition From ‘Roseanne’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.26.18

ABC

With the possible exception of The Simpsons, no television show celebrated Halloween like Roseanne. Every October from seasons two through nine, the Conners would dress up (as everything from the Three Stooges to a chest-burster victim to Hannibal Lecter to “Deadgar Bergen and Mortuary Snerd”) and prank each other, and one time George Clooney wore a moose costume. The episodes, even in the down seasons, were always an eerie (and Emmy-nominated) delight, and next week, The Conners is resurrecting the tradition.

(Hopefully that’s the last thing The Conners brings back from Roseanne.)

“It’s Halloween, the favorite time of year for the Conners, but an email from the school banning certain costumes, including Mark’s, sets off an argument between Dan and Darlene,” reads the description for “There Won’t Be Blood,” which airs Tuesday, October 30. “Jackie introduces someone new to the family at the Halloween party and insists that Dan vet him, only to immediately wish that she hadn’t.” The show’s Twitter account also tweeted a photo from the set.

A Trump costume is inevitable, isn’t it? My money’s on D.J.

In other Roseanne news, Jerry Seinfeld commented on the situation involving his then-sitcom contemporary in an interview with the New York Times. “The thing I think that’s new for people — let’s take Roseanne and Cosby — is the suddenness and the precipitous fall. So much work, gone so fast. We’re upset at the speed of it, because it’s new,” he said. “I would say about Roseanne, I never saw anything that bad happen from a finger-tap on a screen. A whole career: gone.” It’s almost like she’s a… ghost. Spooky, indeed.

(Via the New York Times)

