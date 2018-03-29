ABC

We can now likely add another network and television program to President Trump’s watchlist during the week. According to a New York Times report, the president reached out to Roseanne Barr following the massive return of Roseanne on Tuesday night to congratulate her on “huge” ratings and her vocal support of him to this point. The classic sitcom returned with 18.2 million viewers tuning in to see where the Conner family has ended up after all these years, reportedly already earning a second season with a larger episode order.

Much was made of Roseanne Barr’s decision to make her TV character reflect her own vocal Trump support, though its actual impact on the ratings is up in the air considering this revival has been touted for over a year. No matter, only the Trump support will matter for one viewer in particular: