With The Crown Season 6 Part 1 now streaming on Netflix, the reviews are pouring for the first four episodes that tackle the history-making death of Princess Diana whose likeness is amazingly captured by Elizabeth Debicki in a casting decision for the ages.

However, it’s the handling of the aftermath of Diana’s death that is dividing critics. The Crown made the risky creative choice of having Diana appear to her family after death. While some critics found the “Ghost Diana” moments powerful, others did not. (Although, they also had other issues with the show besides treating Diana like Obi-Wan Kenobi telling Luke to use The Force.)

Here’s what the first batch of positive reviews are saying:

Kimberly Ricci, Uproxx:

What transpires is obviously sad at times, but the delivery is stunning. Diana’s strength shines through while The Crown shows how she coped with the ridiculous circumstances of her life after the palace. It’s also, as weird as this sounds, nice to spend some (virtual) time with a member of royalty who was — to be blunt — not a self-involved a-hole. After all, there’s a reason why she was called “The People’s Princess.” Like many of you, I also recall where I was when news coverage of that deadly accident in a Parisian tunnel hit. This was one of those history-altering moments, like how you’ll always remember what you were doing when the 9/11 attacks began or when MAGAs started scaling the sides of the Capitol steps.

Aramide Tinubu, Variety:

Generations of people know that Princess Diana and her friend, Dodi Al-Fayed, were killed in a car crash in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 1997. It is what occurred in the weeks prior that has remained hazy. Morgan doesn’t offer a whirlwind romance but a depiction of a comforting friendship that had only started to blossom and was exacerbated by public perception and familial obligation. In humanizing the two in life and in death (there are no “ghosts” here), juxtaposed against the reigning monarch’s stoicism and commitment to grating tradition, the show invites the audience to consider the choices made by the British royal family, which have contributed to its relic-like state. With this devastating first section of its final chapter, Netflix’s crown jewel bids farewell to an icon, and retakes its throne.

Kelly Lawler, USA Today:

The Season 5 cast returns with more slightly overwritten speeches and quivering upper lips, and they’re all passable and fine, but it’s Debicki’s show, and everyone else is just along for the ride. The actress rises to the occasion, imbuing her version of the People’s Princess with a slightly airy naïveté, but always splendidly grounding her emotional scenes.

Jackson McHenry, Vulture: