A clip from Netflix’s The Cabin with Bert Kreischer went viral last week, showing Kaley Cuoco looking visibly uncomfortable while comedian Ms. Pat picks apart The Big Bang Theory. It’s a cathartic experience for anyone who remains baffled by the biggest-show-on-TV success of the CBS sitcom (like this guy), and to Cuoco’s credit, she takes the criticisms in stride. She might sink into her chair when Ms. Pat brings up her per-episode salary, but she’s not offended, or anything. I’d say I’m a fan of Cuoco now, but I already was for her excellent work on HBO Max’s Harley Quinn. You only hear her voice in the animated series, but she’ll soon become the face of the streaming service, too.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant stars Cuoco as a, well, flight attendant who has a romantic tryst with a passenger (Michiel Huisman, the second Daario on Game of Thrones), only to “wake up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened,” according to the official plot synopsis. The dark comedy-thriller, which also stars Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, and T.R. Knight, is executive produced by You co-creator Greg Berlanti, while the first two episodes are directed by Booksmart writer Susanna Fogel.

The first three episodes of The Flight Attendant premiere on HBO Max on November 26, followed by two episodes on December 3, two episodes on December 10, and the finale on December 17. Meanwhile, Harley Quinn comes back not soon enough, but at least it’s coming back.