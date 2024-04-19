Zac Efron went so hard to mold his physique for The Iron Claw that he made Jeremy Allen White wonder whether if he should even bother, since Zac swiftly became the jacked king of the set. However, White wasn’t exactly hurting in the thirst department due to both The Bear and those Calvin Klein photos.
The pair portrayed two of the four central Von Erich brothers in the A24 film, which probably should have stirred up a Best Actor nomination for Efron, who crushed the performance of the only brother still alive. If you missed the film in theaters, do not despair.
When Does ‘The Iron Claw’ Arrive On Max For Streaming?
A little less than five months after the film’s December 22, 2023 release date, the A24 streaming agreement with Max will yield results for those clamoring to gaze at muscles and cry their eyes out, too. The official Max streaming date will be Friday, May 10.
At that point, you can see Lily James low-key steal the show with her down-home dialect as Kevin Von Erich’s wife, Pam. Additionally, Maura Von Tierney steps in as matriarch Doris Von Erich with Holt McCallany as overbearing (at best) and domineering (at worst) patriarch Fritz, along with Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich. The toxic family dynamic took the brothers through triumph and far too much tragedy. Get ready to stream, but grab your tissues first.