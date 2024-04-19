When Does ‘The Iron Claw’ Arrive On Max For Streaming?

Zac Efron went so hard to mold his physique for The Iron Claw that he made Jeremy Allen White wonder whether if he should even bother, since Zac swiftly became the jacked king of the set. However, White wasn’t exactly hurting in the thirst department due to both The Bear and those Calvin Klein photos.

The pair portrayed two of the four central Von Erich brothers in the A24 film, which probably should have stirred up a Best Actor nomination for Efron, who crushed the performance of the only brother still alive. If you missed the film in theaters, do not despair.