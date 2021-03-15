While most of us have spent our quarantines binge-watching The Mandalorian, a group of Russian Star Wars fans kicked their love for the bounty hunting series into hyperdrive by building a life-size replica of Mando’s ship, the Razor Crest, in Siberia. The labor of love took almost a year to complete and a serious amount of cash that was raised through crowdfunding and dipping into saving accounts, but in the end, the crew ended up with a meticulously detailed version of Mando’s iconic ship that even comes complete with a seat for Baby Yoda. “This is the way” (sorry) they did it, via The New York Post:

[Aayal] Fyodorov told AFP the model cost more than 750,00 rubles, or $10,200. Besides fundraising, the Star Wars fan said he dipped into savings and sold his car to make his dream a reality. “We were very much motivated to make it. As if we were inside the TV series and rebuilding the ship,” he said. “This is the only such cosplay ship in the world.” The model ship has now become a major attraction for locals, AFP said.

Fyodorov is also an avid cosplayer, and you can see from his Instagram post below that he didn’t waste any time getting decked out in his equally detailed Mando gear and posing in front of the life-size Razor Crest replica:

The impressive recreation has already drawn international interest as you can see from this CBS News coverage below:

WATCH: A fan of the “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian” built a replica of the Razor Crest gunship in Russia. pic.twitter.com/tdGtlPl9rq — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2021

And you can watch an even longer video from ABC News, which breaks down Fyodorov and his friend’s construction process below:

THIS IS THE WAY: Star Wars fans in Russia built a replica of a gunship from The Mandalorian in their local park. The homemade Razor Crest is 14 meters long, 10 meters wide, four meters high and weighs more than a ton. https://t.co/yOBIrmMFvX pic.twitter.com/Aqaha0D788 — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2021

(Via New York Post, CBS News, ABC News)