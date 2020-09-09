Thanks to good timing, the second season of The Mandalorian — so far still the crown jewel among Disney+’s original content, and ditto Star Wars content made in the last two-plus years — won’t be delayed due to the coronavirus. And when it does return, on October 30, it appears that we’ll be returning to the planet that started it all: Tatooine, home to Luke Skywalker when he gets caught up in the fine mess from the very first Star Wars.

Entertainment Weekly dropped a first look at Season 2, and along with news of new characters — among the new actors will be Rosario Dawson, Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff, and Timothy Olyphant — there were new pictures. And one of them, of a Tusken Raider astride a Banthas, implies we’ll be back on the desert planet. Unless Banthas can be found elsewhere in that neck of the universe.

New adventures await… Check out the new images from the second season of #TheMandalorian as seen in @EW. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/RA2M1kqFRi — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 9, 2020

Mind you, there’s no confirmation from Disney that this so. Besides, this wouldn’t be the first time The Mandalorian has ventured to Tatooine. One episode from last season saw Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin swinging by the iconic Mos Eisley cantina. If it turns out Tatooine is definitely one of Season 2’s destinations, it may confirm a fan theory that the show will bring back beloved bounty hunter Boba Fett, who may be played by no less than Timothy Olyphant. Of course, surely not even the return of Boba Fett could upstage Baby Yoda. Or Werner Herzog.

