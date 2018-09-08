What The New ‘The Walking Dead’ Logo Means For Season 9 Of The Series

AMC

One of my favorite aspects of The Walking Dead is that Greg Nicotero has taken pains to ensure that the zombies disintegrate and decay a little more each season, although it puts the show in something of a bind. According to science, a zombie above ground can completely decay within two or three years, often faster in very hot climates (like Virginia). With a time jump arriving on The Walking Dead on top of the many years that have passed since the zombie outbreak, we’re potentially looking at a world in which most of the people who were zombified in the original outbreak have already disintegrated.

Perhaps that actually has something to do with the upcoming logo change in season 9 of The Walking Dead. Sharp-eyed viewers may have noticed that The Walking Dead logo has actually shown signs of decay over the years. That, however, will change in season 9 and the logo takes on a greener look.