Have you ever read the user agreement while signing up for a new service? I sure haven’t (I turn into the guy from Dune when I see words like “applicable” and “third parties” and “billing cycle”), but maybe I should start: TikTok user @mckenziefloyd has gone viral after her boyfriend discovered the Halloween costume-inspiring recipe for Kevin’s chili from The Office can be found in Peacock’s Terms of Use.

“My boyfriend obviously reads the terms and conditions, and I’m trying to figure out why the chili from The Office, the recipe is on here in the terms and conditions with the instructions,” she said with incredulity. It’s true — you can find the recipe here, or if the idea of scrolling through all that legal text sounds even more punishing than re-watching the Michael Scott-less final season of The Office, read it below. Don’t spill.

Ingredients 4 dried ancho chiles

2 Tbs neutral oil (vegetable, canola or grapeseed)

3 lbs ground beef (80/20 or 85/15 lean)

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

6 cloves garlic

1 large jalapeño, finely chopped

1 Tbs dried oregano

2 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 Tbs tomato paste

2 12 oz. bottles of beer (lager or pale ale)

3 cans Pinto beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups beef stock

2 ½ cups chopped ripe tomatoes

2 Tbs kosher salt

Chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream for topping Directions – Tear ancho chiles into pieces, discarding seeds and stems. In a large heavy pot or Dutch oven, toast chiles over medium-high, stirring occasionally until very fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer toasted ancho chiles to a food processor or spice mill and process until very finely ground. Set aside. – Add oil to pot and heat over medium-high. Add ground beef and cook, stirring occasionally to break beef into small pieces, until well browned (about 6 minutes). Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a plate and set aside. – Add onion to pot and cook briefly over medium-high until barely softened, about 2 minutes. The secret is to undercook the onions. – Using a garlic press, press garlic directly into the pot, 1 clove at a time. Then stir in jalapeños, oregano, cumin, cayenne pepper and tomato paste. Stir and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add beer and continue to cook, stirring and scraping the pan, about 7 minutes. – Meanwhile, put beans in a large bowl and mash briefly with a potato masher until broken up but not fully mashed. – Add mashed beans, stock, tomatoes, salt, and cooked beef to pot. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low to maintain simmer and cook 2 hours so everything gets to know each other in the pot. Remove from heat, uncover and let stand at least 1 hour (can also be refrigerated 8 hours or overnight). – Reheat gently, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve with your favorite toppings. We recommend chopped scallions, shredded Jack cheese and sour cream.

@mckenziefloyd Is it because no one ever reads these?? @Peacock TV

