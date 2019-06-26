‘The Office’ Fans Are Not Happy That The Show Is Leaving Netflix

06.26.19

The Office fans turned into Michael Scott yesterday — “No, god, please no! No! No! Nooooooo!” — after it was announced that the mega-popular sitcom will be leaving Netflix in 2021. “We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform,” Netflix tweeted, “but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021.”

Of course, it’s not like The Office is going away for good; it’ll be on NBCUniversal’s streamer, as will Friends, and repeats are on TV nearly as often as old episodes of Law and Order (you can also buy these coaster-like discs called DVDs for cheap), but people still didn’t take the news well. And they showcased their displeasure the only way they know how: through GIFs.

