Soon You’ll Be Able To Smell The Best Episode Of ‘The Office’

NBC

“The Dinner Party” is The Office at its best.

It’s uncomfortable (although it was almost much darker), deeply funny, and a tragic reminder that Steve Carell never won an Emmy for playing Michael Scott (“Sometimes I will just stand here and watch television for hours”). And now, 11 years after the episode first aired, it’s getting the scratch-and-sniff treatment.

On August 26 at 10 p.m. EST, COZI TV (NBC’s “national multicast network”) will show the season four episode “The Dinner Party” in Smell-A-Vision. “A special airing of a legendary episode of the classic series – enhanced with an actual scratch-and-sniff card,” the website reads. “Melora Hardin joins COZI TV as on-air host for the promotion and on-air presentation of the event. There’s no better choice, as she played Jan Levinson, the original host of ‘The Dinner Party,’ offering us her long-simmering Osso Buco and ‘Serenity By Jan’ candles.”

This is exciting news for anyone wondering what “James Bond Fire” smells like.

NBC

But, please, leave “oaky afterbirth” off the card (which you can request here).