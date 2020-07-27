Three years ago, the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, jumped ship at AMC — against which he suffered a setback in a high-profile lawsuit last week — for a production deal over on Amazon. Kirkman, whose credits also obviously include Fear the Walking Dead and The World Beyond, in addition to the underrated Outcast on Cinemax, is making good on that production deal with Amazon with an animated series based on his second longest-running comic, Invincible.

Invincible, which ran for 144 issues between 2003 and 2017, is about a teenager named Mark Grayson, who is normal except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Around Mark’s seventh birthday, he develops superpowers of his own, which makes his teenage years challenging. Veteran animation writer Simon Racioppa (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) is set to run the series.

Meanwhile, during his Comic-Con@Home virtual panel this past weekend, Robert Kirkman announced six new additions to the voice cast from the world of The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan, who will play War Woman; Chad Coleman as Martian Man; Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush; Lennie James will play Darkwing; Ross Marquand is set to voice The Immortal & Aquarius; and Sonequa Martin-Green joins the series as Green Ghost. Those six current and former The Walking Dead cast members join two others who have already been cast, Khary Payton as Black Samson, and Steven Yeun, who plays the character, Mark Grayson.

In addition to the heavy The Walking Dead presence, the rest of the voice cast is down right phenomenal: J. K. Simmons as Grayson’s father, Nolan; Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson; Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum; Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien; and Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve. Additionally, the voice cast includes Andrew Rannels, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, and Mae Whitman, among others.

Seth Rogen, who is in the voice cast, was at one point attached to co-write and co-direct a feature film version of Invincible for Universal Pictures, but it is unclear what happened to that project.

Meanwhile, for The Walking Dead fans who missed it, the series will return on October 4th with the 16th episode of the season, while Angela Kang has announced an additional 6 The Walking Dead season 10 episodes set to air in 2021. The World Beyond will premiere afterward on October 4th, while Fear the Walking Dead is set to return the next week on October 11th. The Talking Dead will air each week, as well.