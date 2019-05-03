AMC

The latest issue of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics, Issue #191, is a doozy and possibly a game changer for both the comics and, eventually, the television series. Or it might be nothing. The details are below.

Spoilers for Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics

The most recent issue of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comic series is set in The Commonwealth, a civilization of around 50,000 people in Ohio, which shares a lot in common with a contemporary city — it has a stadium, rock bands, a police force, etc. — but for the fact that it’s surrounded by zombies. The downside to The Commonwealth, however, is that it’s set up like something akin to a caste system — the people who were poor before the apocalypse remain poor, and the people who were well off before the arrival of the zombies maintain their social status. It’s led by a Governor by the name of Pamela Milton.