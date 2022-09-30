The only thing scarier than a horde of zombies? Network notes. The Walking Dead returns this weekend for its final eight episodes, with the series finale coming on November 20. Deaths are inevitable because, well, have you seen The Walking Dead? There’s a lot of death. Also, the episode is titled “Rest in Peace.” Somehow, they’ll find a way to bring back Glenn, kill him for a second time, and break our hearts again.

In an interview with Radio Times, showrunner Angela Kang discussed the final season, including how “our intended final scene is not the final scene anymore,” she said. “I won’t go into that now, so early in the process, but sometimes, even after you’ve shot things, it changes in the post-production process. It’s a living work, as we go.”

Kang said she and her writers “are responsible for trying to map out the story and come up with a pitch for it, but then – with any show, but especially a show like this – there’s a lot of people that are gonna look at what you’re doing.” That includes the producers, the studio, and the network, as well as the cast.

It’s unclear whether the original final scene will appear elsewhere in the episode — or whether, say, AMC wanted it removed entirely — but “let’s just say that things changed,” Kang teased. The 17-or-so spinoffs in production might have something to do with it, too.

The Walking Dead returns on October 2.

(Via Radio Times)