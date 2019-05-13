ABC

Whiskey Cavalier was canceled by ABC over the weekend in a move that wasn’t too surprising given the ratings trajectory of the series since debuting after the Oscars earlier this year. Ratings for the series could be described as middling, at best, and while that also may be true of another of ABC’s bubble shows, The Rookie, the latter was renewed because of marginally higher ratings and because it was less expensive.

It’s not completely over for Cavalier, as Deadline is reporting that they are shopping it around to other networks and streaming services, in part because of the cost that the WB has already sunk into the show. However, producers are likely to run into the same problem they’ve had with ABC, namely that the expense of the series is not worth it in terms of the ratings it brings in. More likely than not, it’s the end of the road for Whiskey Cavalier.

What does that mean for Lauren Cohan and The Walking Dead? Unless Cohan quickly jumps on another offer, she is again free to return to The Walking Dead, which is something she has promised to do several times. Angela Kang also went into season ten with the idea of having Maggie back in her arsenal and it’s possible that Kang even writes her in as the voice on the radio in the season finale.