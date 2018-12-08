‘The Walking Dead’ Parody Of The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Is ‘Too Soon’

12.08.18

Spoilers for The Walking Dead and Avengers: Infinity War

There’s a scene in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer that sees a distraught Bruce Banner listing a number of fallen Avengers — Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and Shuri — turned to dust by Thanos in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Eager to capitalize on one of the most talked-about trailers of 2018, Johnny O’Dell (the social media guy for the official The Walking Dead account) created a quick parody after the trailer’s release: “Wow, this was a little too soon.”

Ouch! The parody includes shots of Jesus (Tom Payne), who was killed off by The Whisperers in the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, as well as Jadis/Anne, who disappeared along with Rick in a helicopter in the season’s fifth episode, en route to a series of three The Walking Dead spin-off movies.

