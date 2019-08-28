Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Is The Perfect Place To Restart The Series On Netflix

AMC

Since its peak in season six, ratings for The Walking Dead have dropped from 13 million overnight viewers to around 5 million overnight viewers (although, once DVR viewership it accounted for, The Walking Dead is still seen by around 8 million viewers a week, still making it the highest rated TV show on cable). The point, however, is that a large number of viewers stopped watching the series in seasons 7 and 8, after Glenn and Abraham were brutally murdered by Negan, and the show became dominated by the All-Out War.

Honestly, I don’t blame some viewers for abandoning the series when they did. It simply wasn’t as good in season 7 and 8 as it was in seasons four through six. Negan needlessly dominated the series; it got mired in a two-and-a-half season war, and the series lost some of its best characters, e.g., Glenn, Abraham, and Sasha. During that period, it was at times an oppressively difficult series to watch because the “good guys” were getting their asses kicked week after week after week.

However, if you are a viewer who loved earlier seasons of The Walking Dead but bailed because the series started to slide creatively, I am here to tell you that there is no better time to restart the series than in season 9. For three more days, viewers can watch all of season 9 of The Walking Dead for free on AMC without a cable subscription and then on Sunday, September 1st, season 9 begins airing on Netflix.