Soon, however, the long-awaited return of Rick Grimes will come to light. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will do the thing as “Rick Grimes and Michonne” show with Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles. She will still have her machete in hand, thank god, and he might be down some digits. Let’s talk about that and more.

The original The Walking Dead TV series lost some momentum towards the end, which was to be expected after several beloved characters (Rick, Michonne, poor freaking Jesus) left the show. Even Maggie went and came, as did Negan, and I think even viewers were willing to let the show go after eleven seasons. However, AMC has pulled off a virtual miracle with three new spinoffs featuring principal characters in new scenarios with Dead City taking that hot walker action to the street and Daryl Dixon taking a relatively idyllic jaunt through the French countryside and the meanest streets of Paris.

Plot

Rick Grimes was originally going to depart the original series and head onto the big screen. Maybe? There were reports and rumors that a trilogy could even happen, and then the pandemic hit, and all Hollywood hell broke loose. Fast forward to 2023, and AMC began to put Fear The Walking Dead into its final grave while diving into smaller shows to showcase Maggie and Negan; Daryl and (soon-to-be) Carol; and the couple who was spotted naked by Jesus. Will Rick and Michonne eventually meet up with the other duos in a crossover? We can only hope, but let’s talk about where this spinoff finds Rick.

As viewers will recall, Rick needs to stay off horses and even ended his official The Walking Dead run midway through the ninth season. He was impaled, managed to pull himself off a giant spike, escape a horde, and blow up a bridge to save his community. As far as his adoptive family was concerned, he had probably perished somewhere out in the woods, although Daryl did spend years looking for his good friend. No one knew then that Janis/Anne had “saved” Rick by sweeping him off to be with the Civil Republic Military (CRM), and she was very proud of herself for capturing him as an asset. Then in the series finale, we found out that Rick had tried to escape, had been spotted by a CRM helicopter, and had left behind evidence of his continued existence, which was discovered by Michonne, who went looking for her husband.

Thus far, we know that Michonne has been looking for Rick and even left Judith and R.J. (Rick Grimes Jr.) behind in the Alexandria Safe-Zone while doing so. She will cut her way through the most ridiculously large horde of walkers seen in these shows, and footage thus far has seen her thrilled upon discovering that Rick is still indeed alive after she recognizes his walk in those trademark boots of his.

Rick, however, might be more than a little bit off the rails after what he’s endured. He has remained intent upon getting back to his wife, but even Rick Grimes can’t manage to leave the CRM. The show has also hinted that AMC has decided to go ahead and make Rick lose a hand, like he did in the comics.

Also, the show’s synopsis is incredibly existential:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Cast

Pollyanna McIntosh is the third confirmed returning actor in this series. She, of course, portrays Janis/Anne, and it’s all her fault that Rick ended up in two ways: (1) Not dead; (2) As property of the CRM. Everyone already knows that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira shall be the focus, and new roles will be portrayed by Lesley-Ann Brandt (as Pearl Thorne) and Matt Jeffreys (as Nat).