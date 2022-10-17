[Spoilers for Netflix’s The Watcher below]

The Watcher, the seven-episode series that’s currently #1 on Netflix‘s top-10 list, tells the real-life story of Maria and Derek Broaddus, who thought they bought an unassuming home in Westfield, New Jersey — until they received a letter in the mail.

“Dearest new neighbor at 657 Boulevard, allow me to welcome you to the neighborhood,” the typed note — with no return address — began before taking an ominous turn. “How did you end up here? Did 657 Boulevard call to you with its force within?” It goes on, “Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Better for me. Was your old house too small for the growing family? Or was it greed to bring me your children? Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them too me.” The letter was signed “The Watcher.”

There are numerous differences between The Watcher and Reeves Wiedeman’s New York magazine article the show is based on, including Maria and Derek’s names being changed to Nora and Dean, played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, but one thing remains the same: the identity of The Watcher. Or lack there of. As Netflix’s Tudum writes, “To date, Westfield police have not uncovered the identity of the Watcher.”

This is not news to anyone who read the article, but a lot of people who are experiencing the story of The Watcher for the first time through the Netflix series are feeling let down by the ending (the last thing viewers see before the credits is, “The Watcher case remains unsolved”). And they’re unsurprisingly voicing their frustration on social media.

The ending of the watcher might be hands down the worst ending to any piece of cinema I’ve ever had to see. All the directions they could’ve went and THAT is how they end it? Utterly horrible — everywhere and nowhere (@UNKNOWNENTlTY) October 14, 2022

Hated The Watcher, worst ending ever. I posted about it last night, and that's why so many people gave me the suggestion to watch Bad Sisters. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 16, 2022

I did not just binge watch the watcher for that ending, god fucking damn it — twig (@itsallbollocks) October 15, 2022

So you telling me I watched 7 damn episodes on a binge for that ending

And then I search for an explanation and found this was a real story and they didn’t find out who The Watcher is either CREEPY

Daaaamn man #TheWatcherNetflix pic.twitter.com/xfxVf0dePT — 𝐸𝓁𝓈𝒶 (@frozenkralicesi) October 17, 2022

The Watcher had so many good twists that made you look into every detail in every scene about every character… All for it’s ending to be that mid pic.twitter.com/0NiWJDAZjb — D͎y͎l͎a͎n͎ (@DDogSB) October 16, 2022

Just binged The Watcher on Netflix.. awesome plot, horrendous ending — .gio (@coolstorygio) October 14, 2022

DONT watch ‘the watcher’ on Netflix 💀💀 there’s no ending to it, no one figures out who the watcher is 😀 ur welcome — emily (@pepsicokaine) October 16, 2022

The Watcher on Netflix…dont even watch that shit im pissed TOTAL WASTE OF TIME had me all into the show for 7 episodes and the ending is complete and total bs! You had me terrified for hours…couldnt go to sleep and that ending make me angry! so dumb WASTE OF TIME — Carla Wilmaris (@CarlaWilmaris) October 14, 2022

The ending of the watcher was so shit. The whole last episode was shit like wtf was that?? — cerys marie (@gothicbihcm) October 14, 2022

I’m not particularly happy with the ending of The Watcher like… why we not addressing the man rising from under the stairs 🫠 — Sam Lavery ⚡️ (@SamLavery_) October 16, 2022

Has anyone watched The Watcher? I absolutely unsatisfied with the ending lol — Chloe Caldwell (@chloeicaldwell) October 14, 2022

Counterpoint: not knowing the identity of The Watcher is creepier than if it was, like, the next-door neighbor, or whatever. But it wouldn’t be a Ryan Murphy show without some controversy.