The White Lotus is TV’s thirstiest show, both on and off the screen.

Meghan Fahhy (Daphne), the season two MVP of the HBO series, and Leo Woodall, who played rowdy English boy Jack, have “been connected” and romantically linked, according to Bustle. “Eagle-eyed fans noticed flirtatious comments between the two stars on Instagram, hinting at something more than just friendship between them.” Fahhy commented “I love you! I love these! I love you!” on one of his posts on Instagram, to which “he responded by saying he loves her right back.” There’s further proof:

In one of the pictures, Fahy also appears to have Woodall’s finger in her mouth. He returned the favor on her feature in Elle UK in which she proclaimed she loved “the UK and all of the Elles,” commenting on behalf of his country with a similar refrain: “UK loves you back.”

Woodall was also prominently featured in a collection of photos that Fahy shared on Monday, which you can see below. “Sizzley Sicily,” she wrote as a caption. (Be sure to click to photo five to see Aubrey Plaza’s wild-looking orange bucket hat.) There’s no official confirmation that the two of them are dating, but if they are, they should stay away from hiring a trainer. Unless they’re into that! I don’t mean to kink shame.

(Via Bustle)