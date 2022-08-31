The White Lotus is officially an anthology series with a fairly quick turnaround after the show premiered in July 2021. The brilliant satire landed as a sleeper series, and the show generated so much conversation that HBO couldn’t resist re-upping for a second tour. Sadly, we won’t be seeing Murray Bartlett return (as Armond) to drop a deuce in Italy. That wouldn’t be possible anyway, since this isn’t a prequel series, and his character obviously didn’t make it through Season 1.

Who will appear in Season 2 (which will premiere in October)? The show takes place in Italy with the sole returning cast member being Jennifer Coolidge. She’ll return as boozy socialite Tanya McQuoid, and from there, a whole new assortment of angsty wealth-mongers will manage to be pretty miserable in idyllic surroundings. This season, we’ll see Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray, Abraham, Michael Imperioli, and Haley Lu Richardson. They’ll likely be judging everyone, so we can feel free to judge them, too.

There’s no real word on plot yet or if there will be another mystery body bag, but one can hope that we’ll at least receive an intriguing mystery. Sydney Sweeney won’t be around to send withering glances toward clueless vacationers, and I’m sad that we won’t be able to see Alexandra Daddario’s new bride come to her senses and dump her insufferable husband, played by Jake Lacey. Well, there’s always Season 3 for that.

The White Lotus will air on HBO (and stream on HBO Max) in October.