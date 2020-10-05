Netflix might want to toss a coin (or many coins) to Henry Cavill.

Enola Holmes, where he plays old brother Sherlock to Millie Bobby Brown’s younger sister Enola, continues to lurk in the most-viewed top-10, while on Monday, the Mission: Impossible – Fallout star also shared the first look at season two of The Witcher, one of the streaming service’s most popular shows. If it wasn’t for Cavill, well, Netflix would be fine, but it would be worse without Geralt of Rivia and Jaskier.

“‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’ – From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski,” Cavill wrote on his Instagram page (Sapkowski is the author of The Witcher book series), along with two photos of himself as Geralt. One shows his new armor; the other, his mighty sword.

The Witcher returned to production in August for season two, which showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich explained will be less confusing than last season. “We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in season one,” she said. Because, if you can imagine, if we were in three different timelines [in season one] and then flashed forward or flashed back, we would have been in four or five or six timelines — even I know that’s too much. So I think it will be a lot easier for the audience follow and understand, especially a new audience coming in. But there are still going to be some fun challenges with time.”

Also more infuriatingly catchy songs.