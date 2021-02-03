It didn’t take long after Ricky Gervais’ withering, poorly received stint hosting the 2020 Golden Globes back in January for the awards body to announce his two replacements: that reliable dynamic duo, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. What they didn’t know then was that the nation was on the verge of being slammed by an out-of-control, poorly contained pandemic. Since things are still bad, nearly a year later, it makes sense that the two hosts will social distance — although they’ll be taken extra-extra precaution.

According to Variety, the pair will do their hosting from separate coats — Fey from Rainbow Room in New York City (at her old 30 Rock stomping grounds in Rockefeller Center), Poehler from inside the Beverly Hills Hotel, in Los Angeles. It’s a departure from previous mid-pandemic awards shows, which have often found one host spending most of their time alone on an empty stage, occasionally interacting with someone hanging no closer than six feet away. (Sometimes they accidentally start fires.)

Other details — such as if presenters and/or nominees will be remote or present — are still up in the air. But having the Globes’ first bicoastal ceremony means there’s plenty of awards show work to spread around both sides of the country. On the other hand, that means nominees and guests at the loosest (read: drunkest) awards show in the business may have to wind up paying for their own booze themselves.

The Golden Globes will air on Feb. 28. The nominees will be announced this Wednesday, Feb. 3.

(Via Variety)