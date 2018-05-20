Tina Fey’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Is A Star-Studded Ending To The Season

#Tina Fey #SNL
05.19.18 1 hour ago

One of the biggest criticisms current-day SNL is that the show is too reliant on celebrity guest stars. Tonight’s cold open, for instance, was dominated by non-cast members Alec Baldwin, Ben Stiller, and Robert De Niro — meanwhile, I’m pretty sure Luke Null hasn’t been seen in weeks. Rather than give more time to Pete Davidson and Melissa Villaseñor, Tina Fey’s monologue acknowledged SNL‘s love of famous people by… talking to every famous person in New York.

The cameos included a return appearance from De Niro, but also Jerry Seinfeld (who’s curious why SNL hasn’t asked him to impersonate someone in the news — Steven Mnuchin, maybe?), Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen (he has a great juice guy in Los Angeles), Anne Hathaway, and Donald Glover, who got his first TV writing job thanks to Fey. (“Donald didn’t pitch for Tracy, the way you’d expect,” she recently told the New Yorker. “He pitched for Kenneth.” The Solo: A Star Wars Story star explained it’s because he had “more in common with Kenneth than with Tracy at that point — I was a wide-eyed kid, eager to please.”) Also in attendance: Tracy Morgan, who was on-hand to celebrate his 30 Rock co-star’s birthday (she turned 48 on Friday) and, in true Tracy Jordan fashion, to get musical guest Nicki Minaj pregnant.

If only all of SNL‘s guest stars were so honest, and hilarious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tina Fey#SNL
TAGSSNLTINA FEY

Listen To This

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP