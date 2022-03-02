In the Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler, a scrupulous Casanova named Simon Leviev (real name: Shimon Hayut) was slapped with detailed accusations of duping multiple women out of thousands of dollars by claiming to be a member of a wealthy diamond tycoon family. After briefly wooing them with lavish dates, Hayut would then concoct elaborate plots about his life being in danger to gain access to the women’s cash and finances.

Since the documentary blew up on the streaming platform, Hayut has been banned from dating apps, and now, he’s being sued by the actual Leviev family, who understandably did not enjoy having their name attached to the Tinder Swindler’s schemes. Via PEOPLE:

The lawsuit, filed in Tel Aviv, Israel, claims that “for a long time, he [Simon Leviev] has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones).” The family alleges that Hayut has been “cunningly using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family, and that his family will pay and bear the costs of his benefits.”

The Leviev family lawsuit will almost definitely put a hamper on Hayut’s effort to clean up his name since being the subject of the documentary. In a recent interview, Hayut claimed to be a legitimate businessman who truly is rich thanks to getting in on the ground floor of Bitcoin. He also wants to become a “dating guru,” so he can help others find true love in this digital dating world filled with, well, people like him.

