Tom Brady, the NFL quarterback who can’t decide if he wants to quit or not, is looking to add some more jobs to his resume, and this time Netflix is getting involved.

According to Variety, Brady will be the first subject in the upcoming Netflix comedy special Greatest Roasts Of All Time, which will feature–you guessed it– a slew of celebrities being roasted. First up is Brady, who has done quite a wide variety of strange things in his career that would warrant some roasting.

Brady will also serve as executive producer on his own roast and future episodes, so you know that it probably won’t get too out of hand. Maybe there will be some Minions jokes, though. The roasts are expected to be filmed next year following the upcoming NFL season. So he still has time to reverse his decision, as he has done before.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of stand-up and comedy, said, “We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast. In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Please don’t invite Donald Trump to this roast.