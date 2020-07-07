One of the best things about a new Tom Hanks movie on the horizon — besides the actual movie, and Apple TV+’s The Greyhound is a non-stop ride — is all the dad-like advice coming from the star himself. Sadly, the dominant subject right now is also unavoidable, but Hanks is still bringing his wisdom. And he definitely knows his stuff here, given that he and Rita Wilson were the first U.S. celebrities to reveal their COVID-19 diagnoses. He’s already declared his intent to come for people who won’t wear masks, and his mission is not complete yet.

While appearing Tuesday morning on TODAY, Hanks struggled to wrap his head around how “there’s a darkness on the edge of town here,” but people are still refusing to step up and take the not-so-difficult steps of wearing masks, social distancing, and so on. In an exceedingly self-aware way, he contrasted the way that people are refusing to cooperate today with how they behaved during WWII:

“What has lingered here is this societal question really of doing our part. Not everything I say has to be tied to somehow the war effort back during World War II, but there was a sensibility that permeated all of society, which was do your part, we’re all in this together.”

He continued, stressing how perplexed he feels about people declining to strive toward the betterment of society, and he laments that this “should be engrained in the behavior of us all,” but very clearly, that’s no longer the case in the United States. Well, Hanks also popped over on his Zoom machine to speak with AP Entertainment and further spread his message about people who go maskless: “I got no respect for you, man. I don’t buy your argument.”

Watch the interview clips below, and also watch Apple TV+’s The Greyhound on July 10.

“The idea of doing one’s part should be so simple: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole.” –@tomhanks pic.twitter.com/N7JDFrk2KH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 7, 2020