A ‘Top Gun’-Focused Reality TV Show Will Ride Into The Danger Zone

Do you feel the need? The need for a Top Gun-inspired docuseries? Because Nat Geo sure does.

The network announced Monday its plans to film a show that gives fans an inside look at the Navy’s top-secret Advanced Flight Training Program. The series hopes to capitalize on the renewed interest in the film franchise after the success of Top Gun: Maverick by following a handful of officers on their journey to becoming elite fighter pilots.

“With so many millions of fans of the film around the world, I was immediately drawn to this series – these elite jet pilots are not only extremely accomplished and impressive, but all have very different stories to tell,” EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted Content Tom McDonald said.

The show plans to follow the pilots as they complete rigorous training and tests required of the Navy’s fighter squadron including landing on an aircraft carrier at sea. Cameras will follow them in and out of the classroom, diving into how the demanding military program affects their home lives before ending with a select few being chosen to serve in the unit.

According to McDonald, the series will be an “exhilarating, visually jaw-dropping and fascinating journey into the intensely competitive world of elite flying.” Now if only they could figure out how to get Tom Cruise to kidnap James Corden for another in-flight meltdown to promote this thing …

(Via Deadline)