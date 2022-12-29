2022 was definitely a year that did happen, despite what you may or may not think. The year will likely be remembered as the specific timeframe when Tom Cruise was flying, jumping, and dancing in and around airplanes for the better part of 12 months. And it’s nice to know that he didn’t do all of that for nothing. Even if he did, he probably wouldn’t mind. But Cruise’s high-flying adventures paid off, as Top Gun: Maverick once again shatters some records during the last week of 2022.

Paramount+ revealed that the sequel became the streamer’s most-watched movie globally after premiering last week. It flew by the previous record holder, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, who, unfortunately, did not go fast enough to beat Cruise.

Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures, says that this is just another example of how Paramount handled the tricky pandemic release, thanks to the staggered theatrical and steaming dates: “The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital, and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform release strategy.”

Top Gun: Maverick was finally released into theaters after years of pandemic delays this summer, and it was clearly worth the wait. The first film in the franchise also got a major 400% increase in streams, thanks to everyone and their dad marathoning the movies over the holiday break. When you think of the holidays, it just screams Top Gun, right? Glad we are all in the spirit.

(Via Variety)