Top Ten: The Worst Characters on the Best TV Shows

Sunday marked the season five finale of “Dexter,” and while it hasn’t been as consistent as the Trinity arc last year, it’s been a relatively strong season—except for one character, one character so bad that she has inspired a list of the worst characters on the best shows. These are the people who ruin otherwise great television, the ones that you immediately make you want to kill yourself when you see them on screen.
These rankings are first based off how great the show is, then ordered by how crappy the character is. And, with all due respect to Alex Krycek (“The X-Files”), Janice Soprano (“The Sopranos”), Tara Maclay (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), and Ziggy Sobotka (“The Wire”), we’re only including shows that are still on the air. But don’t worry, those four are all as equally awful as the choices below, if not more so in the case of Ziggy. F*ckin’ Ziggy.
#10. Kenneth Parcell from “30 Rock”
We get it, you’re inbred. It’s been five seasons of the same joke, and not a funny joke like Tracy Jordan playing Tracy Morgan (or is it the other way around?). Not even father-pigs can save you at this point.
#9. Angela Darmody from “Boardwalk Empire”
A decent barometer of figuring out a character’s importance to the story is thinking about what would happen if they never existed. If Jimmy hadn’t gotten Angela pregnant before he went off to war and they just simply drifted away, would “Boardwalk Empire” be any less of a quality show? Sure, a scene or two of lesbianism would be missed, but on the plus side, the viewers wouldn’t subjected to boring scenes about painting and Paris, or both at the same time. Also an acceptable answer: Jimmy’s mom, because that relationship is f*cked up.
This list is fantastic EXCEPT Buddy Garrity. He is awesome for me at least. How Becky from FNL missed this list is amazing- her acting is horrible and the character was even more annoying than Riggins’ random neighbor kid from season 1. I haven’t seen S5 yet but GD, she could’ve ruined S4 for me.
Agree with Angela, especially since she cut her hair off to spite Jimmy. I would add Manny from “Modern Family”, the kid annoys the shit out of me.
Request – can we stop the “split a short article into 6 pieces to boost page views”?
Merle Dixon cut off his own hand with a hacksaw, not a chainsaw, BTW.
I would add Tara from Sons of Anarchy and Skyler from Breaking Bad. I like both actresses and they’ve been given time to shine, but the characters are so generally annoying/unlikable that they take away from their storyline purposes.
If “The Office” was still a great show, Pam and Jim would have to be on this list.
Skyler from “Breaking Bad” was terrible until she finally came around near the end of Season 3.
@Fucking Motherfucker: I’m sorry, but it has to be done. I try to minimize it where I can, but daddy’s gotta eat.
Debra Morgan is an awful character and Jennifer Carpenter is a TERRIBLE actress. Kill Deb and bring back Rita’s tits.
And fuck you, Peter King, because Andy Bernard is worthless.
Ann Perkins is good and essential to Parks and Rec for Leslie Knope to work off of. I couldn’t agree more with Janice Soprano, she just was grosser than gross, you just look at her and know she smells bad. Angela Dormady, I wish Jimmy kicked her to the curb and raised the kid with his awesome mom. Skyler White, annoying cheating whore that should go!…Ziggy, damn, just a pathetic character, I just feel sorry for the dude.
To me, the worst is and always will be Ana Lucia. God, she sucked. She wasn’t even interesting in a love-to-hate way.
Oh, and Krychek did suck. And yet he has a fanbase. Go figure.
Your mom is worthless.
The weird thing about Ziggy sucking it up on the Wire is that actor played the best character in Generation Kill.
Kevin from The Office.
What? No Poochie?
Anybody remember LaGuerta coming on to Dexter in the pilot?
And Tara is awesome because I really want to bang her. Otherwise she’s a hate-filled bitch. …so I really want to bang her. It’s an endless loop. Hate-fucking a hot minority was pretty much the best aspect of slavery.
I’m white.
Agreed with the list but the Merle submission is a little premature considering (1) Walking Dead isn’t a great show YET and (2) all the other nominees have been given multiple episodes to piss off viewers while Merle’s one lone episode, though dreadful, was not something that moved race relations on television back 20 years. It was just terrible writing.
Vince – you shut your mouth about Kevin. he’s a saint.
Wait, people actually LIKE Jennifer Carpenter and her portrayal of Deb? God, I wish every episode that the Ice Truck Killer had murdered her.
I can handle Deb any day but Rita FUCK put an ice pick in my eye! She is whiny, a nag, and lazy and I wish that Dexter would grab some sack and tell her to shut the fuck up every now and then some classic examples:
1) Stay at home Mom but has Dexter on night duty so he wrecks his car?
2) My sister was just shot but we need to talk about you keeping your apartment
3) Her constantly saying “you need to fill in the blank if we’re going to keep this family together
4) Her general complete character change from season 1 to now with zero reason for change other than having sex with Dexter
FUCKING HATE HER!!!!
This list is terrible. Sue, though ridiculous, is the only remotely entertaining character on GLEE. You nailed Maria from DEXTER, Sonny from TREME, and Tara from TRUE BLOOD, but most of these are off base, and not even the worst characters on their respective shows.
I wish they had a plot where Ziggy escaped prison and ended up in one of the high-rises right when they demolished it.
@ fucking motherfucker: It’s proven productive in the past to email Uproxx directly and tell them how unhappy you are with Warming Glow.
i would have sex with Rashida Jones so your argument is invalid.
I might throw Sam Merlotte as a tie with Tara. The only thing worse than Sam Merlotte was bringing his entire family on too.
I don’t like Ann on Parks & Rec much either, but suggesting Andy is the funniest character on the show is fucking ridiculous. Behold, the essence of manhood:
[artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com]
Honestly, I think the show should be almost entirely centered around Leslie, Tom and Ron. Everyone else on that show is dead weight.
Do you even watch Friday Night Lights? Buddy is a hilarious, flawed compelling character. Sue Sylvester? Sure she’s one note, but isn’t most of this show fairly one note? And you somehow think Ann from Parks and Rec made Andy less funny? You do realize that Ann is the straight man to Andy and Tom, right? If every character were being wacky all of the time it’d get pretty tiring.
Agreed on 30 Rock, though.
And Pepe Silvia, you’re an idiot. I forgive you, because I like your name and i assume you’re a woman.
@The Red Menace:
I would add Tara from Sons of Anarchy and Skyler from Breaking Bad.
Ditto on Skyler, but hasn’t Tara offed more people than Jax? That’s got to account for something.
Tara is fantastic. She’s gorgeous, smart and a killer. The Holy Trinity.
Jennifer Carpenter was awful at the start of Dexter, just a swearing idiot. However, as the show has gone on she has gotten better and better. She’s brilliant in that role now.
I love Breaking Bad but I cannot stand Skyler. She may have redeemed herself a bit last season but I can’t watch her scenes from seasons one and two.
Does Mike Greenberg count?
I only watch 4 out of the 10 shows listed here on a regular basis, so most of them I can’t comment about (although, when I did watch Tru Blood before it turned into HBO’s biggest clusterfuck, I loved Tara. Just upset she never showed those boobs). As for #9, I don’t understand how you can feel any character doesn’t belong on that show. I adore Ann on Parks and Rec, so aside from cockblocking, I don’t see the problem with her. Merle on the Walking Dead we could have done without. In fact I’m glad he vanished, because I’m sure him and his brother were exactly the same, and I hated the brother. As for LaGuerta on Dexter, I completely agree. She should have gone out in season one, and they should have left Doakes as a cyborg or whatever the hell he was in the books.
Yeah, I don’t watch Glee religiously, I just casually pay attention when I’m in the same room with my wife watching it, but the only reason that I would watch would be for Sue. Fantasticly absurd character in a show that has an absurd premise to begin with (cheerleaders and jocks in the Glee Club? PREPOSTEROUS!)
Also, if we’re nominating characters from LOST, Ana Lucia is far down the pile for me. Kate was a huge pile of suck until the series finale. THERE I SAID IT. Charlie in Season 2 was kinda superfluous, but he was awesome in seasons 1 and 3, so that’s excused. Also, that stupid guest star spot from Bai Ling was awful. Awful. TERRIBLE.
/kinda liked Ana Lucia
//shows self out
I hated Claire until she hoarded a squirrel carcass and called it her baby.
That was great, and I agree, she was kinda unbearable after she started hating Charlie for things that weren’t his fault. After Charlie died, I liked her a lot more.
The Tonight Show would be better without Jay Leno.
Skyler is the most annoying character in TV history, and she is the only reason I don’t love Breaking Bad as much as everyone else. She has no redeeming character qualities about her besides the fact that she tries to be a good mom. But she’s always failing at it and she does nothing but bitch and moan and cry about everything. Why the fuck would a smart guy like Walter fall for this harpie who is absolutely humorless? So its a shame that she isn’t on this otherwise pretty good list.
Oh and the worst character on LOST is still a tie between Ana Lucia and Michael “They Took My Son!!!” Dawson.
If the criteria is “how the show would be affected if the character didn’t exist” I don’t see how Buddy from FNL makes this list. If it is, “caricatures we hate” then for sure. He represents the absurdly over the top obsession with football almost all by himself!
Missing from the list:
– Half the cast of Lost
– Luke from Modern Family
– Pierce from Community
– The entire cast of Two and a Half Men
– Salvatore from Mad Men
For what it’s worth, I think Kate was the worst main character on Lost, but due to self-imposed restrictions (damn me!), couldn’t include her.
I pretty much disagree with every single comment on this thread.
The American boss guy on “Outsourced”……
…the whole show would be changed if the India boss guy was running the slaves into the Ganges trying to figure out Pop Culture….
Rosie O’Donnell from the View (see what I did there?)
The Flat-Chested walk-on from “Busty Cops III…The ATM Edition”
@Observerwwtdd – This is about the worst characters on the best TV shows, not any old shite on TV as they all suck.
Skyler steps on a couple of nerves at times–who doesn’t, really?–but she’s far from the worst character ever on a television show. Especially when you switch to CBS accidentally and see ‘Two and a Half Men’ staring you in the face.
And hey! I like Tara (from ‘Buffy,’ not that other shit). I think the most annoying thing I can say about her is her stutter, which she probably wasn’t able to control without therapy or something, so I can forgive it.
I can’t agree more about Kenneth and Sue Sylvester. One-note characters are funny in the beginning. Then their shtick induces groans.
@ Christian
I would rather watch Luke go full retard than watch Manny be a freaky man boy 99 times out of 100.
@ Christian: Damn, you’re so wrong about LUKE AND SALVATORE! Bring back Sal!
PS this must be the most debated/viewed thread on this website EVAR!
I’d like to nominate every character on Bones for this list.
Lance Henrikson (Bishop in the alien movies) has been killed by all three also:
[www.poeghostal.com]
I fully agree with Tara. In season 1 she was a flawed, but pretty strong character. She would take shit from anyone. As soon as season 2 started, she became a pathetic, whiny, dumbass.
Yeah, I’d consider Deb Morgan worse than Maria too, if only because every single guy on DEXTER treats Deb like she’s the hottest piece on the planet, which forces me to suspend my disbelief in a way that even The Walking Dead does not require.
I have a feeling that Parks and Recs is going to over do it with the addition of Rob Lowe and Adam Scott. Tom Haverford And Ron Swanson should not in anyway have screen time taken away from them.
Sorry all, but Annie’s head is going to end up in a pot.
Everyone in NO saw that coming from a mile away. Treme could have portrayed them as typical quarter rats, but they took too much care to build them up as outsiders with a past, escaping into post-K new orleans. Annie’s character is too sympathetic, talent and potential for a bright future combined with a soft spot for the troubled bad boy.
If I was a Treme writer, I’d have Sonny cook up Annie, then get a lighter prison sentence than one of the show’s black characters. (Not only to make a point- it’d be realistic, too.)
To half the commenters: this is a list of bad characters in GOOD shows. So stop talking about 2 1/2 Men, cause it doesn’t fucking fit.