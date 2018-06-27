WATCH: Comedian @RealTracyMorgan reflects on his life and sends a heartfelt message to his 6-year-old self. 📺 See more of his #NoteToSelf ahead on @CBSThisMorning 7-9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/TjkoHGoMR5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 27, 2018

In the latest entry in CBS This Morning‘s ongoing “Note to Self” series, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan delivered what co-anchor Gayle King called “one of the most emotional” notes they’ve had yet. The Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum, who survived a devastating car accident in 2014, has since mounted a monumental comeback with a surprise appearance at the 2015 Emmys, a hosting gig on SNL, and a 2017 Netflix special. With his “Note to Self,” however, Morgan confronts a lifelong challenge that he has grappled with ever since he was a child:

“I know you’re scared right now and that’s alright. Your dad just left and he was your protector. You’re going to be mad at him for a long time, but try to remember he was a good man. He went away and fought for his country, but came back hooked on heroin. Your mom couldn’t have him in the house. She had five kids to raise and she couldn’t raise them around a drug addict. It’s going to be hard, but you’re going to make it.”

Aside from his mother, Morgan cites the many people in his young life who “are going to man up” in his father’s absence, including his older brother Jimmy. After recounting the films and comedians that influenced his younger self, however, Morgan cuts to the chase by warning against the very things that led to his father’s departure. “The only thing that can stop you little boy, is the same thing that stopped your dad — drugs and alcohol,” he says. “It’ll cost you your marriage. You’ll lose a good woman but not your life. You’ll sober up and you’ll still be funny.”

“Someday you’re going to be a protector of your own family,” Morgan concludes while tearfully looking into the camera. “And you will never ever leave.” You can watch the entire CBS This Morning clip, and ready all of Morgan’s letter to himself, here.

(Via CBS This Morning)