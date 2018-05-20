Tracy Morgan Talks His Near-Fatal Accident And Returning From ‘Hell’ With ‘Love And Forgiveness’

#30 Rock #Tracy Morgan #SNL
Entertainment Writer
05.20.18

Getty Image

Tracy Morgan is full of love for everybody right now, even those connected to the fatal crash that changed the course of his life. He said as much during his appearance at Vulture Festival on Saturday, ahead of his surprise appearance on SNL alongside his former 30 Rock co-star Tina Fey. While speaking with Matt Zoller Seitz, Morgan talked about the accident and how it is clear to him — and should be to everybody else — that he shouldn’t have walked away from it.

The crash killed Morgan’s friend James McNair and left many fearful for Morgan’s health going forward. But as he tells the crowd on Saturday, he was compelled to come back for his wife, daughter, and to bring something back with him according to Vulture:

“I had to come back to y’all. I fought hard. I fought. All of us did. I went through hell. You’re going through hell right now? Go through hell. Just don’t come back with empty hands. I came back with a lot of love and forgiveness. The hardest part about my f*cking accident was forgiving that f*cking driver.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#30 Rock#Tracy Morgan#SNL
TAGS30 ROCKSNLThe Last O.G.tracy morgan

Listen To This

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP