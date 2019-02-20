Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The investigation into Jussie Smollett‘s alleged attack has grown increasingly bizarre since late January, when the Empire star claimed to be a victim of a homophobic and racial assault. Especially over the past week, Smollett’s story has disintegrated to the point that he’s now being scaled back by the FOX series. His entire career could very well go down the drain if his account turns out to be false, and while the Chicago PD continues probing the case, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah addressed the matter in a forthright manner during a between-the-scenes segment when an audience member asked for his take:

“I don’t know what the details of the Jussie Smollett story are going to end up being. What I do know is right now, the story just doesn’t make sense in the pieces that it’s laid out as. I’m not saying that he is lying. I’m just saying that his story doesn’t seem to line up with what’s happening.”

Noah continued and drew chuckles when he asked, “Like, why are two Nigerian guys walking around in Chicago’s freezing weather and then shouting ‘This is MAGA country’?” Further, he added, “That’s a weird thing to shout as a Nigerian person.” Noah also believes this story is now “a home run” for Trump after “so many people jumped on board before they even waited to see what it was about.” Ultimately, the host believes that this story illustrates how people are too eager “at jumping at stories that confirm their biases,” rather than stepping back and critically viewing each story on an individual basis.

Indeed, and with allegations of a staged attack swirling — police reportedly suspect that Smollett may have rehearsed the attack with the two brothers who are no longer considered suspects — public figures including Cardi B believe that Smollett, if culpable, has “f*cked up black history month.”

Meanwhile, Variety has spoken with legal experts that say Smollett could face jail time if he’s found guilty of lying to the police and fabricating the attack. A further complication arrives with CBS Los Angeles revealing how, a decade ago, Smollett did lie to police by telling him that he was his brother, actor Jake Smollett, when he was pulled over for a DUI. And for unknown reasons, Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx has recused herself from the case.