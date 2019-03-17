NBC

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning with a string of tweets about various subjects, including the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The things is, NBC didn’t air a new episode of SNL on Saturday night. (Following Idris Elba‘s debut as guest host last weekend, the next new SNL with Sandra Oh is slated to air March 30th.) The March 16th episode was actually Matt Damon’s Christmas episode, which originally aired on December 15th. So, basically, Trump got mad about a rerun.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side.’ Like an advertisement without consequences,” he tweeted. “Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter (and many others) were quick to point out that Trump was raging over a repeat SNL episode and not a new one.