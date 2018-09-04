Tyler Perry Has Offered ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens A Job After He Was Shamed For A Trader Joe’s Gig

Ever since The Cosby Show‘s Geoffrey Owens was publicly shamed for working at a Trader Joe’s by Fox News, the actor’s story has highlighted the ebbs and flows of the creative and cultural arts industries, especially in Hollywood. Owens, who remains a working actor with small TV parts in shows like Elementary, The Blacklist and Lucifer, spoke about the experience — and the work ethic sometimes required by the industry — on Tuesday’s Good Morning America. Aside from all of the love and support that many have sent his way, however, it seems Tyler Perry is willing to offer him a job.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Perry tweeted the offer to Owens early Tuesday morning. “I’’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!!” he tweeted. “I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

EW notes that Perry is currently working on OWN’s The Have and Have Nots, one of the network’s most successful shows in terms of ratings. Even if the news of Perry’s offer makes its way to Owen and his representatives, however, chances are the veteran actor may not take it without undergoing the traditional audition process. As he explained on Good Morning America, “I wouldn’t mind getting auditions… but I wouldn’t feel comfortable with someone giving me a job because this happened. I want to get a job because I’m the right person for that job.”

