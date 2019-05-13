HBO

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 will be found below.

During the recent Game of Thrones premiere, Sansa Stark’s reunion with one-time husband Tyrion Lannister was a telling moment. “I used to think you were the cleverest man alive,” she chided him. In doing so, Sansa made no secret of her opinion that his strategic prowess had severely diminished following his tenure as the Queen’s Hand to Daenerys Targaryen, and Sansa didn’t trust Dany’s motives. Arya joined in with that skepticism and has possibly now even placed Dany on her kill list after she torched an entire city full of innocents — after the surrender bells sounded.

The final episode arrives next Sunday. One can assume that Sansa and Arya might both confront the Dany issue with a combination of maneuvering and sword skills. Whether they’ll be successful against the Mother of Dragons (who’s remaining child, Drogon, appears to have an unlimited supply of fire breath), it’s anyone’s guess. What’s pretty clear is that Tyrion has been rewritten as a shadow of his former self. Whereas he was once renowned for his masterful manipulation skills, he’s been reduced to a series of troubled expressions, which transformed into blatant shock over Dany’s fire vengeance at King’s Landing. Rather than simply target the Red Keep, she guided Drogon down aisles of screaming civilians. Did Tyrion really never see this coming?

Of course, Jon Snow does deserve some blame. His words to Dany earlier in this episode were another daft move on his part, but folks honestly don’t expect much intellect from him. Whereas Tyrion should be smarter than he’s proven himself to be lately. He also wrongly believed that Cersei would send forces to aid the Battle of Winterfell against the undead. And he was entirely surprised that Dany ignored his plea to nix the assault on King’s Landing once those bells sounded. Twitter definitely noticed his shock-face once her spree commenced.