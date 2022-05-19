The Umbrella Academy‘s recent Season 3 teaser made clear that the entrance of The Sparrow Academy included the formerly ghostly Ben, who had wanted to know, “Who the hell are these a**holes?” Well, the full-on trailer has arrived, and now, we’re learning that the Sparrows are a bunch of “d*ckheads.” However, they are d*ckheads who can damn well fight, so it’s on. This is a different Ben, and he’s not sweet and nice and only antagonizing Klaus. He’s got it out for everyone.

This season, notably, showcases this new group of siblings (including Cazzie David’s character) also sired by Bad Dad Reginald Hargreeves, and of course, the entire timeline jumping thing has opened up another riff in the universe. It’s now up to Klaus and his savvy dance moves to save the world, and… just kidding. All of the siblings proper must band together, and that now includes Lila, seen joining forces with Viktor, to put an end to this exasperatingly annoying apocalypse sh*t (even though, uh, this character actually previously sparked apocalypse). That’d also be a reference to Elliot Page’s character — who comes out as transgender in a nod to Page’s IRL July 2020 announcement — and this looks like another action-packed, chaotic installment of the beloved supernatural family drama. From the synopsis:

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.

The Umbrella Academy returns on June 22.